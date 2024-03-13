Best OTC Choices in Laxatives, Bulk/Fiber

Bulk-forming laxatives, also known as fiber supplements, work by absorbing water into the bowels. This causes stools to become larger and softer, making them easier to pass.
Here are Money’s picks for the best bulk/fiber-based laxatives, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Benefiber Original Powder
|Wheat dextrin
|
|
#2
|Citrucel Orange Mix
|Methylcellulose
|
|
#4
|FiberCon
|Calcium polycarbophil
|
|
#6
|Heather's Tummy Fiber
|Organic acacia powder
|
|
#8
|Kirkland Signature Psyllium Fiber Capsules
|Psyllium husk
|
|
#5
|Konsyl Original Formula
|Psyllium husk
|
|
#1
|Metamucil Powder
|Psyllium husk
|
|
#7
|NOW Foods Psyllium Husk Powder
|Psyllium husk
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.