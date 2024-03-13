Best OTC Choices in Laxatives, Bulk/Fiber

Bulk-forming laxatives, also known as fiber supplements, work by absorbing water into the bowels. This causes stools to become larger and softer, making them easier to pass.

Here are Money’s picks for the best bulk/fiber-based laxatives, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.