    Nothing found
    Best OTC Choices in Laxatives, Nonfiber

    Laxatives that do not use fiber employ ingredients such as docusate sodium and polyethylene glycol. Most such medications are taken by mouth, although there are also enemas and suppositories among Money’s picks for the best non-fiber laxatives.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Colace Regular Strength Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    • Stool softener
    #5
    		DulcoEase Docusate sodium
    • Typically produces a bowel movement in 1-2 days
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Stimulant-free
    #6
    		Fleet Glycerin Suppositories Glycerin
    • Suppositories
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Typically produces a bowel movement in 15 minutes to 1 hour
    #3
    		Fleet Saline Enema Monobasic Sodium Phosphate Monohydrate Dibasic Sodium Phosphate Heptahydrate
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Typically works in 1 to 5 minutes
    • Lubricated tip
    #7
    		GaviLax Polyethylene glycol
    • Powder
    • Mixed with liquid
    • Sugar-free
    • Safe for people 17 and older
    #1
    		MiraLAX Polyethylene glycol
    • Powder
    • Mixed with liquid
    • Sugar-free
    • Safe for people 17 and older
    #4
    		Phillips' Milk of Magnesia Magnesium hydroxide
    • Liquid
    • Available in different flavors
    • Stimulant-free
    • Safe for children 6 years and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

