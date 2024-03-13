Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Leg Cramp Relief

    Products that purport to relieve leg cramps include creams and tablets, many using homeopathic ingredients, and bands that stretch over the legs.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best leg cramp relief, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		Cramp911 Muscle Relaxing Roll-On Cuprum metallicum Magnesia sulfate
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Lotion
    #10
    		Flexdermal cream Menthol Camphor Glycerin Eucalyptus globulus leaf oil
    • Non-greasy
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can apply up to 4 times a day
    #2
    		Hyland's Leg Cramps Ointment Aconitum napellus Arnica montana Ledum palustre Magnesium phosphorica Rhus toxicodendron Viscum album
    • Homeopathic
    • Ointment
    • Safe in people 6 years and older
    #1
    		Hyland's Leg Cramps Tablets Cinchona officinalis Aconitum napellus Gnaphalium polycephalum Ledum palustre Magnesia phosphorica Rhus toxicodendron Viscum album
    • Homeopathic
    • Quick-dissolving tablets
    • Gluten-free
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    #4
    		LegCalm Butcher's broom Horse chestnut Ginger St. John's wort
    • Capsules
    • Herbal supplement
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Gluten-free
    #3
    		MagniLife Muscle Cramp Pain Reliever Causticum Colocynthis Cuprum metallicum Magnesia phosphorica Phytolacca decandra Rhus tox Stannum metallicum Veratrum album
    • Homeopathic
    • Dissolvable tablets
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    #8
    		Natural Calm Magnesium Supplement Magnesium glycinate & oxide
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #5
    		TheraBand N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Stretch band
    #7
    		Topricin Foot Therapy Cream Aesculus hippocastanum Arnica montana Belladonna Calendula officinalis Crotalus horridus Echinacea Graphites Heloderma Lachesis mutus Naja tripudians Phosphorus Rhus toxicodendron Ruta graveolens Sulfur
    • Homeopathic
    • Cream
    • Odor-free
    #6
    		Topricin Pain Relief Cream Aesculus hippocastanum Arnica montana Belladonna Crotalus horridus Echinacea Graphites Heloderma Lachesis mutus Naja tripudians Rhus toxicodendron Ruta graveolens
    • Homeopathic
    • Cream
    • Odor-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

