    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Lice Treatments

    Head-lice medications available over-the-counter without a prescription promise to kill the invasive pests with FDA- approved chemicals. Here are Money’s picks for the best lice treatment, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Clearlice Natural Lice Treatment Sodium c14-16 olefin sulfonate
    • Must apply for 40 minutes
    • Shampoo and conditioner in one
    • Peppermint scent
    #6
    		Equate Complete Lice Treatment Kit Piperonyl butoxide Pyrethrum extract
    • Contains shampoo, comb-out spray, and home spray
    #8
    		Fairy Tales Lice Good-Bye Survival Kit Urea
    • Contains foam, comb, and conditioning spray
    #3
    		Licefreee! Lice Killing Hair Gel Sodium chloride
    • Kills lice and eggs
    • Chemical-free
    • Homeopathic
    #5
    		LiceMD Pesticide-Free Head Lice Removal Kit Dimethicone
    • Pesticide-free
    • Odor-free
    • Works in 10 minutes
    #1
    		Nix Ultra All-in-Once Shampoo Laureth-4 Mineral oil MPA-laureth sulfate
    • Kills superlice and eggs
    • Applied for 10 minutes
    • Safe for people 1 year and older
    • Pesticide-free
    #2
    		RID Lice Killing Shampoo Piperonyl butoxide Pyrethrum extract
    • Shampoo and conditioner in one
    • No chemical residue
    #4
    		Vamousse Lice Treatment Sodium chloride
    • Homeopathic
    • Kills super lice and eggs
    • Pesticide-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

