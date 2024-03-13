Best OTC Choices in Lice Treatments

Head-lice medications available over-the-counter without a prescription promise to kill the invasive pests with FDA- approved chemicals. Here are Money’s picks for the best lice treatment, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|Clearlice Natural Lice Treatment
|Sodium c14-16 olefin sulfonate
|
|
#6
|Equate Complete Lice Treatment Kit
|Piperonyl butoxide Pyrethrum extract
|
|
#8
|Fairy Tales Lice Good-Bye Survival Kit
|Urea
|
|
#3
|Licefreee! Lice Killing Hair Gel
|Sodium chloride
|
|
#5
|LiceMD Pesticide-Free Head Lice Removal Kit
|Dimethicone
|
|
#1
|Nix Ultra All-in-Once Shampoo
|Laureth-4 Mineral oil MPA-laureth sulfate
|
|
#2
|RID Lice Killing Shampoo
|Piperonyl butoxide Pyrethrum extract
|
|
#4
|Vamousse Lice Treatment
|Sodium chloride
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.