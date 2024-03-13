Best OTC Choices in Liquid Bandages

For minor cuts, consider using a liquid bandage — sometimes known as liquid adhesive — to close the wound and help stop bleeding. The seal is waterproof, but the liquid can sting a little when applied and is not suitable for more serious cuts such as lacerations.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#3
|3M Cavilon No-Sting Barrier Film
|Acrylate terpolymer Polyphenylmethylsiloxane copolymer
#5
|Curad FlexSeal Spray Bandage
|N/A
#4
|Dermabond Advanced Topical Skin Adhesive
|N/A
#8
|Hansaplast Spray Plaster
|Acrylic polymer Polyurethane polymer
#1
|New-Skin Liquid Bandage
|Benzethonium chloride
#7
|Nexcare No-Sting Liquid Bandage
|Acrylate terpolymer Polyphenylmethylsiloxane copolymer
#2
|Nexcare Skin Crack Care
|Silicone acrylate polymer Tea tree oil
#6
|Soluver Plus Liquid Bandage
|Salicylic acid
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.