Best OTC Choices in Magnesium Supplements

Magnesium is associated with maintaining healthy blood pressure and more, and is available in supplement form for those with low levels of the mineral in their body. Many doctors question whether those with healthy levels of magnesium in their diet actually benefit from taking the substance supplementally - but also say such products likely do little medical harm.

Here are Money’s picks for the best magnesium supplements, along with information on each of them.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.