Best OTC Choices in Magnesium Supplements

Magnesium is associated with maintaining healthy blood pressure and more, and is available in supplement form for those with low levels of the mineral in their body. Many doctors question whether those with healthy levels of magnesium in their diet actually benefit from taking the substance supplementally - but also say such products likely do little medical harm.
Here are Money’s picks for the best magnesium supplements, along with information on each of them.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#2
|Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium Powder
|Magnesium
#5
|Jigsaw Health Magnesium with SRT
|Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Magnesium Malic acid
#4
|Life Extension Magnesium Caps
|Magnesium
#10
|Natural Factors Magnesium Citrate
|Magnesium citrate
#1
|Natural Vitality Natural Calm Gummies
|Magnesium citrate
#8
|Nature's Way Magnesium Complex
|Magnesium
#3
|NOW Foods Magnesium Capsules
|Magnesium
#9
|NOW Foods Magnesium Citrate Powder
|Magnesium
#7
|Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate
|Magnesium glycinate
#6
|Thorne Research Magnesium Bisglycinate
|Magnesium bisglycinate
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.