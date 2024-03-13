Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Memory Support Supplements

    There’s little evidence that supplements billed as helping to boost memory through ingredients such as omega-3 acids and magnesium actually do so. But taking them is also generally seen as harmless.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best memory support supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Carlson Labs Omega-3 Fatty Acids Fish Oil Fish oil
    • Liquid
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Taken with meals
    • For adults only
    #10
    		Gaia Herbs Ginseng Eleuthero root Ginseng root
    • Drops
    • Taken 3-4 times a day
    • Mixed with water
    #2
    		Himalaya Bacopa Monnieri Bacopa whole plant powder Bacopa whole plant dry extract
    • Tablets
    • Gluten-free
    • Vegan
    #4
    		Host Defense Lion's Mane Mushroom Lion's mane
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Vegan
    • Taken once a day
    #5
    		Jarrow Formulas PS 100 Phosphatidylserine
    • Capsules
    • Taken 1-3 times a day
    • Taken with a meal
    #7
    		Mind Lab Pro Nootropic Supplements Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B12 Citicoline Bacopa monnieri Organic lion's mane mushroom Phosphatidylserine N-acetyl l-tyrosine L-theanine Rhodiola rosea Maritime pine bark extract
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken once a day
    • Taken on an empty stomach
    #1
    		Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Ginkgo biloba extract Flavone
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily
    • Capsule may be prepared as a tea
    #8
    		NOW Foods Acetyl-L-Carnitine Acetyl-L-carnitine
    • Capsules
    • Taken 1-2 times a day
    #6
    		Puritan's Pride Huperzine A Huperzine powder
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • Taken with a meal
    • For adults only
    #9
    		Solgar Vitamin E Vitamin E Mixed tocopherols
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken once a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

