Best OTC Choices in Menstrual Pain Relief

Money’s list of the best choices to relieve pain during menstruation includes several types. There are familiar names in diverse pain relief, a longtime specialty menstrual pain product and a Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation machine that some say delivers relief through electronic pulses delivered through the skin.
The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Advil
|Ibuprofen
#3
|Aleve Liquid Gels
|Naproxen
#5
|Midol Complete
|Acetaminophen Caffeine Pyrilamine
#2
|Motrin Liquid Gels
|Ibuprofen
#7
|Omron TENS
|N/A
#6
|Pamprin Multi-Symptom
|Acetaminophen Pamabrom Pyrilamine
#4
|Thermacare Menstrual Heat Wraps
|N/A
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.