Best OTC Choices in Migraine Headache Products

Products that are billed as relieving migraine headaches include extra-strength formulations of familiar pain killers, specialized migraine formulations and those that contain natural ingredients.
All types are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter migraine remedies. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#8
|Advil Liqui-Gels
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#2
|Advil Migraine
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#4
|Aleve caplets
|Naproxen
|
|
#7
|BC Powder
|Aspirin Caffeine
|
|
#1
|Excedrin Migraine
|Acetaminophen Aspirin Caffeine
|
|
#6
|Goody's Headache Powder
|Acetaminophen Aspirin Caffeine
|
|
#5
|Migralax
|Vitamin B2 Magnesium Feverfew extract
|
|
#9
|Motrin IB Liquid Gels
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#3
|Tylenol Extra Strength Caplets
|Acetaminophen
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.