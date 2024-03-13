Best OTC Choices in Mood Health Supplements

Supplements billed as helping to boost your mood through vitamins and homeopathic ingredients are widely available. While some ingredients in certain brands are associated with improving aspects of mood — such as St. John’s Wart, which may reduce anxiety — doctors warn these are no substitute for pharmaceutically based treatments.

Here are Money’s picks for the best mood-health supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.