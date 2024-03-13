Best OTC Choices in Nerve Health Supplements

Formulations that include ingredients associated with improved nerve function or other positive outcomes are sometimes sold as potential boosts to nerve health. While some ingredients in these supplements, such as alpha lipoic acid, may indeed be helpful, some of them can be problematic when consumed at certain doses.
Here are Money’s picks for the best nerve health supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Jarrow Formulas Acetyl L-Carnitine
|Acetyl-L-carnitine
|
|
#9
|Jarrow Formulas N-A-C
|N-acetyl L-cysteine
|
|
#7
|Natural Vitality Natural Calm
|Magnesium citrate
|
|
#2
|Nature Made B-Complex
|Vitamin C Thiamin Riboflavin Niacin Vitamin B6 Pantothenic acid
|
|
#5
|Nature's Bounty Turmeric
|Turmeric (curcuma longa root) Turmeric extract (cucurma longa root)
|
|
#4
|Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega
|Omega-3s
|
|
#1
|NOW Alpha Lipoic Acid
|Alpha lipoic acid
|
|
#6
|NOW Vitamin D-3
|Vitamin D3
|
|
#8
|Qunol Ultra CoQ10
|Vitamin E Coenzyme Q10
|
|
#10
|Solgar Evening Primrose Oil
|Evening primrose oil
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.