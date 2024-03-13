Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Ocular Nutritional Supplements

    There’s evidence that a combination of vitamins E and C, beta-carotene and zinc (collectively known as the AREDS formulation) may reduce the incidence or advancement of certain eye diseases, such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Hence, supplements are sold that contain these and other ingredients.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best ocular nutritional supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		ICaps by Alcon Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E Riboflavin Calcium Zinc Selenium Copper Manganese Lutein Zeaxanthin
    • Tablets
    • Promotes healthy eyes
    #3
    		Doctor's Best Natural Vision Enhancers Fish oil Lutein Zeaxanthin
    • Capsules
    • For adults only
    • Taken once a day
    #2
    		EyePromise AREDS 2 Plus Zinc-free Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Fish oil Mixed tocopherols Alpha lipoic acid Zeaxanthin Lutein
    • Capsules
    • Preservative-free
    • Gluten-free
    #6
    		MacuHealth Lutein Zeaxanthin Meso-zeaxanthin
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Should take with food
    #4
    		Nordic Naturals Omega Vision Vitamin E FloraGlo Lutein Zeaxanthin EPA DHA Other omega-3s Oleic acid
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Should take with food
    #10
    		Ocuvite by Bausch + Lomb Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E Zinc Selenium Copper Lutein
    • Tablets
    • Taken once daily in the morning
    #1
    		PreserVision AREDS 2 by Bausch + Lomb Vitamin C Vitamin E Zinc Copper Lutein Zeaxanthin
    • Capsules
    • Smaller sized capsules for easier swallowing
    #9
    		Solaray Lutein Eyes Lutein Bilberry Spinach leaf Blueberry fruit extract Rosemary leaf extract
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    #8
    		Systane i-Caps Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E Riboflavin Calcium Zinc Selenium Copper Manganese Lutein Zeaxanthin
    • Tablets
    • Taken twice a day
    • Should take with food
    #5
    		Trunature Vision Complex Lutein Zeaxanthin
    • Capsules
    • May help improve visual acuity
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.