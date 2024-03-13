Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Ophthalmic Antihistamines/Decongestants (combination products)

    Eye drops with antihistamines prevent and treat itching of the eyes caused by allergies, while those with decongestant can provide temporary relief from redness, burning and minor irritation. Here are Money’s picks for the best products that combine both active ingredients, along with notes about each of the selected brands.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Clear Eyes Complete 7 Symptom Relief Hypromellose Naphazoline hcl Polysorbate 80 Zinc Sulfate
    • Works for up to 12 hours
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Soothes and moisturizes eyes
    #6
    		Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #3
    		Naphcon-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #2
    		Opcon-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #5
    		Similasan Complete Eye Relief Atropa bella-donna Belladonna Euphrasia officinalis Euphrasia 3c Hydrargyrum bichloratum Mercury (II) chloride
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Can use up to 3 days
    #1
    		Visine-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.