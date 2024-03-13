Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Ophthalmic Antihistamines

    Eye drops that contain antihistamines can prevent and treat itching of the eyes caused by allergies. Here are Money’s picks for the best ophthalmic antihistamines, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Alaway Ketotifen fumarate
    • Safe in children 3 years and older
    • Relieves itchy eyes
    • Works up to 12 hours
    #3
    		Naphcon-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #5
    		Opcon-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #6
    		Similasan Allergy Eye Relief Apis mellifica Apis mellifera Euphrasia officinalis Eyebright Schoenocaulon officinale Sabadilla (seeds)
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Can use for up to 3 days
    #7
    		TheraTears Allergy Eye Itch Relief Ketotifen fumarate
    • Works for up to 12 hours
    • Safe in children 3 years and older
    • Works within minutes
    #4
    		Visine-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #1
    		Zaditor Ketotifen fumarate
    • Safe in children 3 years and older
    • Relieves itchy eyes
    • Works up to 12 hours
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

