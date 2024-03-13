Best OTC Choices in Ophthalmic Antihistamines

Eye drops that contain antihistamines can prevent and treat itching of the eyes caused by allergies. Here are Money’s picks for the best ophthalmic antihistamines, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#2
|Alaway
|Ketotifen fumarate
|
|
#3
|Naphcon-A
|Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
|
|
#5
|Opcon-A
|Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
|
|
#6
|Similasan Allergy Eye Relief
|Apis mellifica Apis mellifera Euphrasia officinalis Eyebright Schoenocaulon officinale Sabadilla (seeds)
|
|
#7
|TheraTears Allergy Eye Itch Relief
|Ketotifen fumarate
|
|
#4
|Visine-A
|Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
|
|
#1
|Zaditor
|Ketotifen fumarate
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.