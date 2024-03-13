Best OTC Choices in Ophthalmic Decongestants

Drops of decongestant designed for your eyes can provide temporary relief from redness, burning and minor irritation. Here are Money’s picks for the best such ophthalmic decongestants, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#8
|Bausch + Lomb Advanced Eye Relief Redness
|Naphazoline hcl Polyethylene glycol
#2
|Clear Eyes Redness Relief
|Glycerin Naphazoline Hcl
#7
|Equate Redness Reliever
|Tetrahydrozoline HCI
#4
|Naphcon-A
|Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
#3
|Opcon-A
|Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
#6
|Rohto Optic Glow Redness Reliever Lubricant Eye Drops
|Naphazoline hcl Povidone Propylene glycol
#5
|Similasan Redness & Itchy Eye Relief
|Apis mellifica Euphrasia officinalis Euphrasia Schoenocaulon officinale Sabadilla Pulsatilla pratensis Pulsatilla
#1
|Visine Red Eye Comfort
|Tetrahydrozoline hCI
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.