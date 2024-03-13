Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Ophthalmic Decongestants

    Drops of decongestant designed for your eyes can provide temporary relief from redness, burning and minor irritation. Here are Money’s picks for the best such ophthalmic decongestants, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		Bausch + Lomb Advanced Eye Relief Redness Naphazoline hcl Polyethylene glycol
    • Relieves redness
    • Lubricates eyes
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #2
    		Clear Eyes Redness Relief Glycerin Naphazoline Hcl
    • Relieves redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Lubricates the eye
    #7
    		Equate Redness Reliever Tetrahydrozoline HCI
    • Relieves redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Contains preservatives
    #4
    		Naphcon-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #3
    		Opcon-A Naphazoline hcl Pheniramine maleate
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Relieves itching and redness
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #6
    		Rohto Optic Glow Redness Reliever Lubricant Eye Drops Naphazoline hcl Povidone Propylene glycol
    • Can use up to 4 times daily
    • Works up to 8 hours
    • Relieves redness
    • Lubricates eyes
    #5
    		Similasan Redness & Itchy Eye Relief Apis mellifica Euphrasia officinalis Euphrasia Schoenocaulon officinale Sabadilla Pulsatilla pratensis Pulsatilla
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Can use for up to 3 days
    #1
    		Visine Red Eye Comfort Tetrahydrozoline hCI
    • Relieves redness
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

