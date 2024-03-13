Best OTC Choices in Oral Anti-Inflammatory Products

Prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs often contain steroids, but you can get NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) over the counter, including formulations with aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen sodium. Though less powerful than steroids, these products also reduce pain, fever and other types of inflammation.
All varieties are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter oral anti-inflammatory products. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Advil tablets
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#2
|Aleve caplets
|Naproxen
|
|
#5
|Bayer Aspirin Safety Coated Tablets
|Aspirin
|
|
#1
|Motrin IB Tablets
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#4
|Voltaren
|Diclofenac
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.