    Best OTC Choices in Oral Arthritis Pain Relievers

    Products to relieve arthritis pain include such familiar choices as aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen, sometimes rebranded for arthritis sufferers, as well as choices that use natural active ingredients.

    All types are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter oral arthritis pain relievers. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Advil tablets Ibuprofen
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 4 hours
    • Pain and fever relief
    • Can cause stomach upset
    #3
    		Aleve caplets Naproxen
    • Lasts up to 12 hours
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can cause stomach upset
    #4
    		Bayer Aspirin Safety Coated Tablets Aspirin
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 4 hours
    • Fast pain or fever relief
    • Coated to reduce stomach upset
    #6
    		Kirkland Signature Glucosamine and Chondroitin Glucosamine Hcl Chondroitin sulfate
    • No preservaties
    • Helps protect cartilage
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    #2
    		Motrin IB Liquid Gels Ibuprofen
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can take up to every 4 hours
    • Fast pain or fever relief
    • Can cause stomach upset
    #8
    		Nature Made Turmeric Curcuma longa
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    #7
    		NOW SAM-e (S-Adenosylmethionine) S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine
    • Capsules
    • Taken 2 to 4 times daily
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    #5
    		Tylenol Arthritis Acetaminophen
    • Works up to 8 hours
    • Safe for people 18 years and older
    • Extended-release tablets
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

