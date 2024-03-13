Best OTC Choices in Oral Arthritis Pain Relievers

Products to relieve arthritis pain include such familiar choices as aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen, sometimes rebranded for arthritis sufferers, as well as choices that use natural active ingredients.
All types are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter oral arthritis pain relievers. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Advil tablets
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#3
|Aleve caplets
|Naproxen
|
|
#4
|Bayer Aspirin Safety Coated Tablets
|Aspirin
|
|
#6
|Kirkland Signature Glucosamine and Chondroitin
|Glucosamine Hcl Chondroitin sulfate
|
|
#2
|Motrin IB Liquid Gels
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#8
|Nature Made Turmeric
|Curcuma longa
|
|
#7
|NOW SAM-e (S-Adenosylmethionine)
|S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine
|
|
#5
|Tylenol Arthritis
|Acetaminophen
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.