Best OTC Choices in Proton Pump Inhibitors

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are medications that block enzymes to reduce stomach acid. Non-prescription PPIs are designed for short-term relief of acid reflux, among other conditions.

Here are Money’s picks for the best proton pump inhibitors, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.