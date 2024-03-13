Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Saline Nasal Moisturizers

    Spraying saline solution into your nose can thin and loosen thick mucus inside the nasal passages, and so help to reduce congestion. The liquid also provides moisture to the nasal passages, which can further relieve stress.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best saline nasal moisturizers, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects. These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Arm & Hammer Simply Saline Sodium chloride
    • Non-medicated
    • Mist
    • Relieves symptoms of cold, flu, allergies, and dry nasal passages
    #1
    		Ayr Saline Nasal Mist Sodium chloride
    • Non-medicated
    • Mist
    • Relieves symptoms of cold, flu, allergies, and dry nasal passages
    #8
    		CVS Health Saline Nasal Spray Sodium chloride
    • Contains preservatices
    • Spray
    • Non-medicated
    #5
    		Little Remedies Saline Mist Sodium chloride
    • Safe for newborns
    • Non-medicated
    • Mist
    • Gently washes away mucus
    #3
    		NeilMed NasaMist Sodium chloride
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Mist
    • Optional large rinse tip
    • Preservative-free
    #2
    		Ocean Nasal Care Sodium chloride
    • Non-medicated
    • Spray
    • Relieves symptoms of cold, flu, allergies, and dry nasal passages
    #6
    		Saline Soothers Sodium chloride Menthol Aloe Chamomile Vitamin E
    • Soothes and moisturizes
    • Wipes
    • Fragrance free
    #10
    		Squip Nasaline Sodium chloride
    • Packets for solution
    • Rinses nasal passages
    • Non-medicated
    #7
    		Walgreens Nasal Moisturizing Spray Sodium chloride
    • Contains preservatices
    • Spray
    • Non-medicated
    #9
    		Xlear Natural Saline Nasal Spray Sodium chloride Xylitol Grapefruit seed exxtract
    • Spray
    • Hypertonic solution
    • Cleanses nasal passages
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.