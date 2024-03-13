Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Scar Treatments

    Over-the-counter products to treat scars are typically formulated to hydrate the skin and may contain antioxidants like Vitamin E that aim to improve skin texture. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter scar treatments.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Soybean oil Sunflower seed oil Safflower seed oil Simmondsia chinensis seed oil Salvia hispanica seed oil Punica granatum seed oil Plukenetia volubilis seed oil Wheat germ oil Rosehip fruit oil Calendula officinalis extract Lavender oil Rosemary leaf oil Anthemis nobilis flower oil Pogostemon cablin leaf extract
    • Helps improve appearance of new and older scars
    • Vegan-friendly
    • For all skin types
    #8
    		Cica-Care Gel sheet Silicone
    • Reuseable up to 28 days
    #9
    		Cimeosil Scar and Laser Gel Polysiloxanes
    • Applied twice a day
    • Can be applied under cosmetics
    • Can stain bedding or clothing
    #5
    		Kelo-cote Advanced Formula Scar Gel Polysiloxanes Silicone Dioxide
    • Applied twice a day
    • Need to apply for 60-90 days
    • Non-greasy
    • Odor-free
    #1
    		Mederma Advanced Scar Gel Allantoin Allium cepa bulb extract
    • Applied once daily
    • Contains parabens
    • Treats a variety of scar types
    • Should use 3-6 months for existing scars
    #6
    		NewGel+ Advanced Silicone Gel for Scars Silicone Vitamin E
    • Improves appearance of old and new scars
    • Quick-drying
    • For all skin types
    #4
    		Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Scar Serum Vitamin E Cocoa seed butter Safflower seed oil Dimethicone Allium cepa bulb extract
    • Must apply 3-4 times a day
    • Improves appearance of old and new scars
    #2
    		ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets Silicone
    • Each sheet lasts up to 10 days
    • Prevents new scars and treats old scars
    • Safe for people 3 years and older
    #10
    		ScarFade Gel Dimethicone
    • Improves appearance of scars
    • Applied twice a day
    • May take up to 12-16 weeks
    #7
    		SkinCeuticals Phyto + Glycerin Propylene glycol
    • Lightweight
    • For all skin types
    • Silicone-free
    • Calms skin
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

