Best OTC Choices in Scar Treatments

Over-the-counter products to treat scars are typically formulated to hydrate the skin and may contain antioxidants like Vitamin E that aim to improve skin texture. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter scar treatments.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
|Soybean oil Sunflower seed oil Safflower seed oil Simmondsia chinensis seed oil Salvia hispanica seed oil Punica granatum seed oil Plukenetia volubilis seed oil Wheat germ oil Rosehip fruit oil Calendula officinalis extract Lavender oil Rosemary leaf oil Anthemis nobilis flower oil Pogostemon cablin leaf extract
|
|
#8
|Cica-Care Gel sheet
|Silicone
|
|
#9
|Cimeosil Scar and Laser Gel
|Polysiloxanes
|
|
#5
|Kelo-cote Advanced Formula Scar Gel
|Polysiloxanes Silicone Dioxide
|
|
#1
|Mederma Advanced Scar Gel
|Allantoin Allium cepa bulb extract
|
|
#6
|NewGel+ Advanced Silicone Gel for Scars
|Silicone Vitamin E
|
|
#4
|Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Scar Serum
|Vitamin E Cocoa seed butter Safflower seed oil Dimethicone Allium cepa bulb extract
|
|
#2
|ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets
|Silicone
|
|
#10
|ScarFade Gel
|Dimethicone
|
|
#7
|SkinCeuticals Phyto +
|Glycerin Propylene glycol
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.