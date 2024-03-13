Best OTC Choices in Smoking Cessation Aids

A diverse range of products promise to help you quit cigarettes – from the familiar nicotine patches and gum to smokes, snuff and pouches that use herbal ingredients.
Here are Money’s picks for the best smoking cessation aids, along with information on their ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#5
|Honeyrose Herbal Cigarettes
|Marshmallow leaves Red clover flowers Rose petals Fruit juices Honey
#4
|NicoBloc
|Corn syrup Water
#2
|NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch
|Nicotine
#3
|Nicorette Mini Lozenges
|Nicotine
#1
|Nicorette Nicotine Gum
|Nicotine
#6
|Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff
|Molasses Corn silk Water Glycerine Kudzu root Salt Flavor/oil (e.g., wintergreen) Sodium bicarbonate Propylene glycol (food grade) Food color Methyl & propyl paraban Cayenne pepper
#7
|TeaZa Energy Pouches
|Varies depending on flavor
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.