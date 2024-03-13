Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Smoking Cessation Aids

    A diverse range of products promise to help you quit cigarettes – from the familiar nicotine patches and gum to smokes, snuff and pouches that use herbal ingredients.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best smoking cessation aids, along with information on their ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Honeyrose Herbal Cigarettes Marshmallow leaves Red clover flowers Rose petals Fruit juices Honey
    • Nicotine-free
    • Natural ingredients
    • Alternative to nicotine cigarettes
    #4
    		NicoBloc Corn syrup Water
    • Blocks up to 99% of nicotine from cigarettes
    • Can titrate drops
    • Can only be used with cigarettes
    #2
    		NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch Nicotine
    • Works for up to 24 hours
    • Patch worn on the skin
    • Different strengths
    #3
    		Nicorette Mini Lozenges Nicotine
    • Lozenges
    • No drinking for 15 minutes before or during lozenge
    • Can use up to 20 lozenges per day
    #1
    		Nicorette Nicotine Gum Nicotine
    • Different strengths
    • Different flavors
    • Can chew every 1-2 hours
    • No drinking for 15 minutes before or while chewing
    #6
    		Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff Molasses Corn silk Water Glycerine Kudzu root Salt Flavor/oil (e.g., wintergreen) Sodium bicarbonate Propylene glycol (food grade) Food color Methyl & propyl paraban Cayenne pepper
    • Different flavors
    • Nicotine-free
    • Smokeless
    #7
    		TeaZa Energy Pouches Varies depending on flavor
    • Nicotine-free
    • Natural ingredients
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

