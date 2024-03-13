Best OTC Choices in Sore Throat Products

Lozenges that dissolve in your mouth can provide a measure of relief from a sore throat. That comfort typically comes from the cooling sensation of a compound such as menthol, which is sometimes supplemented by a mild anesthetic such as benzocaine.
Here are Money’s picks for the best sore throat products, along with information about the active ingredients of each.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|
#2
|Cepacol Extra Strength Sore Thorat Lozenge
|Benzocaine Menthol
#1
|Chloraseptic Sore Throat Lozenges
|Benzocaine Menthol
#9
|Covonia Double Impact Lozenges
|Menthol
#4
|Halls Cough & Throat Drops
|Menthol
#3
|Mucinex InstaSooth Sore Throat & Cough Relief
|Dextromethorphan Hexylresorcinol
#7
|Ricola Original Natural Herb Cough Drops
|Menthol
#5
|Sucrets Sore Throat Lozenge, Wild Cherry
|Dyclonine
#8
|Theraflu Flu Relief
|Acetaminophen Dextromethorphan
#6
|Vicks VapoCool Sore Throat Spray
|Benzocaine Menthol
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.