    Best OTC Choices in Sore Throat Products

    Lozenges that dissolve in your mouth can provide a measure of relief from a sore throat. That comfort typically comes from the cooling sensation of a compound such as menthol, which is sometimes supplemented by a mild anesthetic such as benzocaine.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best sore throat products, along with information about the active ingredients of each.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Cepacol Extra Strength Sore Thorat Lozenge Benzocaine Menthol
    • Fast-acting
    • Lozenge
    • Safe in children 5 years and older
    #1
    		Chloraseptic Sore Throat Lozenges Benzocaine Menthol
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Lozenge
    #9
    		Covonia Double Impact Lozenges Menthol
    • Lozenge
    • Fast acting
    • Available in a sugar-free version
    #4
    		Halls Cough & Throat Drops Menthol
    • Available in different flavors
    • Lozenge
    • Safe in children 5 years and older
    #3
    		Mucinex InstaSooth Sore Throat & Cough Relief Dextromethorphan Hexylresorcinol
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Lozenge
    • Soothes cough and sore throat
    #7
    		Ricola Original Natural Herb Cough Drops Menthol
    • Lozenge
    • Available in a sugar-free version
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #5
    		Sucrets Sore Throat Lozenge, Wild Cherry Dyclonine
    • Lozenge
    • Fast-acting
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    #8
    		Theraflu Flu Relief Acetaminophen Dextromethorphan
    • Powder packet
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Soothes cough and sore throat
    #6
    		Vicks VapoCool Sore Throat Spray Benzocaine Menthol
    • Spray
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Fast-acting
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

