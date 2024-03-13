Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Stool Softeners

    Like laxatives with fiber, stool softeners work by increasing the amount of water and fat absorbed by your stools — thus making them softer and easier to pass.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best stool softeners, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Colace Regular Strength Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    #2
    		Dulcolax Stool Softener Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    • Relief in 12 to 72 hours
    #6
    		Equate Stool Softener Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    • Works in 12-72 hours
    #7
    		GeriCare Stool Softener Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    #9
    		GNP Stool Softener Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    #5
    		Kroger Stool Softener Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe for children 2 years and older
    #4
    		Miralax Polyethylene glycol
    • Powder
    • Mixed with liquid
    • Sugar-free
    • Safe for people 17 and older
    #3
    		Phillips' Stool Softener Docusate sodium
    • Stimulant-free
    • Capsules
    • Safe in people 6 years and older
    #8
    		Sunmark Stool Softener Docusate sodium
    • Available in tablets and capsules
    • Stimulant-free
    • Relieves constipation
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

