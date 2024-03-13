Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Stretch Mark Treatments

    Applying a product to your skin that is derived from vitamin A may improve the appearance of stretch marks that are less than a few months old. Here are Money’s picks for the best stretch mark treatments, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		Alba Botanica Cocoa Butter Hand & Body Lotion Glycerin Aleurites moluccana seed oil Shea butter Dimethicone Sunflower seed oil
    • Paraben-free
    • pH balanced
    • Applied daily or after washing
    #2
    		Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Soybean oil Sunflower seed oil Safflower seed oil Simmondsia chinensis seed oil Salvia hispanica seed oil Punica granatum seed oil Plukenetia volubilis seed oil Wheat germ oil Rosehip fruit oil Calendula officinalis extract Lavender oil Rosemary leaf oil Anthemis nobilis flower oil Pogostemon cablin leaf extract
    • Helps improve appearance of new and older scars
    • Vegan-friendly
    • For all skin types
    #7
    		BioCorneum Advanced Scar Treatment Silicone Avobenzone Homosalate Meradimate Octisalate Octocrylene
    • Fast-drying
    • Lightweight
    • Contains SPF 30 sunscreen
    #5
    		Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter Sunflower seed oil Glycerin Coconut oil Cetyl alcohol Sweet almond oil Shea butter
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    • Can apply as needed
    #8
    		CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Glycerin Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP
    • Restores skin's natural barrier
    • Gentle cleanser
    #10
    		Earth Mama Organic Skin & Scar Balm Olive fruit oil Beeswax Jojoba seed oil Tamanu oil Sea buckthorn seed oil Rosehip seed oil Lavender oil St. John's wort extract Calendula flower extract Gotu Kola extract Immortelle flower oil Matricaria flower oil Tea tree leaf oil Rosemary leaf extract
    • Applied 3 times a day
    • Paraben-free
    #1
    		Mederma Stretch Marks Therapy Allium cepa bulb extract
    • Applied twice a day
    • Improves color and texture of stretch marks
    #6
    		Mustela Stretch Marks Cream Glycerin Shea butter
    • Applied twice a day
    • Helps prevent stretch marks
    • Paraben-free
    #3
    		Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks Cocoa extract Sweet almond oil Petrolatum
    • Fragrance allergen-free
    • Paraben-free
    • Non-greasy
    #4
    		StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate Glycerin Cetearyl alcohol Dimethicone Shea butter Copper tripeptide
    • Applied twice a day
    • Starts working within 2 weeks
    • Lightweight
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

