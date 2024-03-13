Best OTC Choices in Sun Burn Relief

It can be helpful to seek over-the-counter relief from the pain and peeling of a sunburn. Here are Money’s picks for the best products for sunburn relief, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#9
|Aquaphor Healing Ointment
|Petrolatum
|
|
#5
|Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment
|Colloidal oatmeal
|
|
#2
|Banana Boat Soothing Aloe After Sun Gel
|Aloe barbadensis leaf juice
|
|
#4
|CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
|Cetearyl alcohol Petrolatum Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Dimethicone
|
|
#7
|Cetaphil Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe
|Allantoin
|
|
#8
|CVS Health Aftersun Cooling Gel with Lidocaine
|Lidocaine Aloe barbadensis leaf juice
|
|
#3
|Eucerin Aftersun lotion
|Glycerin Hydrogenated coco-glycerides Shea butter
|
|
#6
|Maui Vera Organic Sunburn Relief and After Sun Gel
|Aloe barbadensis juice
|
|
#1
|Solarcaine Aloe Extra Burn Relief Gel
|Lidocaine
|
|
#10
|Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe
|Glycerin Petrolatum Aloe barbadensis leaf juice
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.