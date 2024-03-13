Best OTC Choices in Sunscreen

A sunscreen protects from sunburn and reduces suntan by absorbing or reflecting UV rays. Here are Money’s picks for the best sunscreens.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#6
|Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
#7
|Badger SPF 30 Unscented Sunscreen Cream
|Zinc oxide
#4
|Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
#10
|Coola Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
#5
|Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
#2
|EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
|Zinc oxide Octinoxate
#9
|Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Sunscreen SPF 30
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
#3
|La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Sunscreen SPF 100
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
#1
|Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
#8
|Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen For Face and Body
|Avobenzone Homosalate Octisalate Octocrylene
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.