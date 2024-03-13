Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Therapeutic Mouthwashes/Oral Rinses

    Therapeutic mouthrinses can help reduce or control plaque, gingivitis, bad breath and tooth decay. Here are Money’s picks for the best OTC therapeutic mouthwashes and rinses, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about each.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Act Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash Sodium fluoride
    • Alcohol-free
    • Contains fluoride
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    #6
    		Biotène Dry Mouth Oral Rinse Water Glycerin Xylitol Sorbitol Propylene Glycol
    • Up to 4 hours of dry mouth relief
    • Alcohol-free
    • Sugar-free
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #4
    		Colgate Peroxyl Mouth Sore Rinse Hydrogen peroxide
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Must spit out
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    • Cleanses mouth sores
    #9
    		Crest Gum Care Mouthwash Cetylpyridinium Chloride
    • Helps reduce gingivitis
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Used twice a day
    #2
    		Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash Multi Protection Sodium fluoride
    • Alcohol-free
    • Contains fluoride
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    #1
    		Listerine Original Antiseptic Mouthwash Eucalyptol Menthol Methyl Salicylate Thymol
    • Used twice a day
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Contains alcohol
    #7
    		Orajel Antiseptic Mouth Sore Rinse Hydrogen peroxide Menthol
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    • Helps reduce bacteria in oral wounds
    #8
    		SmartMouth Clinical DDS Oral Rinse Cetylpyridinium Chloride
    • Used twice a day
    • Alcohol-free
    • Paraben-free
    #5
    		TheraBreath Oral Rinse Sodium bicarbonate Sodium hydroxide
    • Alcohol-free
    • For adults 18 years and older
    • Used twice a day
    • Should wait 5 minutes before eating
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

