Best OTC Choices in Therapeutic Skin Care, Cleansers

The best therapeutic cleansers remove oil, dead skin and more from your face and other areas. They can help improve the skin’s appearance and overall integrity. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter therapeutic skin-care cleansers.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash
|Glycerin
|
|
#7
|CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash
|Cocamidopropyl betaine White petrolatum
|
|
#1
|Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
|Glycerin Cetearyl alcohol
|
|
#8
|Cetaphil Restoraderm Eczema Calming Body Wash
|Sodium trideceth sulfate Shea butter Glycerin Sunflower seed oil
|
|
#2
|Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body and Face Cleanser
|Sodium cocoamphoacetate Sodium myreth sulfate Lauryl glucoside
|
|
#5
|La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
|Glycerin Ceramide NP
|
|
#10
|Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash
|Salicylic acid
|
|
#6
|Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser
|Glycerin Cetearyl Alcohol
|
|
#9
|Sebamed Liquid Face and Body Wash
|Sodium c14-16 olefin sulfonate Sodium laureth sulfate
|
|
#4
|Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
|Glycerin
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.