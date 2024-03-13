Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Therapeutic Skin Care, Cleansers

    The best therapeutic cleansers remove oil, dead skin and more from your face and other areas. They can help improve the skin’s appearance and overall integrity. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter therapeutic skin-care cleansers.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash Glycerin
    • Soothes itchy, dry skin
    • Dye-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    #7
    		CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash Cocamidopropyl betaine White petrolatum
    • Parabnen-free
    • Sulfate-free
    #1
    		Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Glycerin Cetearyl alcohol
    • For dry to normal, sensitive skin
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    #8
    		Cetaphil Restoraderm Eczema Calming Body Wash Sodium trideceth sulfate Shea butter Glycerin Sunflower seed oil
    • For dry, sensitive skin
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    #2
    		Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body and Face Cleanser Sodium cocoamphoacetate Sodium myreth sulfate Lauryl glucoside
    • pH balanced
    • Soap-free
    • Fragrance-free
    #5
    		La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser Glycerin Ceramide NP
    • For sensitive skin
    • Gentle formula
    • Cleanses dirt, makeup, impurities
    #10
    		Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Salicylic acid
    • Helps prevent breakouts
    • Oil-free
    • Can use twice a day
    #6
    		Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser Glycerin Cetearyl Alcohol
    • Fragrance-free
    • Soap-free
    • Dye-free
    • Paraben-free
    #9
    		Sebamed Liquid Face and Body Wash Sodium c14-16 olefin sulfonate Sodium laureth sulfate
    • Mild wash
    • pH balanced
    • For sensitive skin
    #4
    		Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Glycerin
    • Oil-free
    • Soap-free
    • Sulfate-free
    • Fragrance-free
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.