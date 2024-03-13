Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Thermal Relief Products

    Heat — or the sensation of it — from pads or topical liquids can offer relief from muscle pain and other discomforts. Here are Money’s choices for the best thermal relief products. The picks include data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		Bengay Ultra Strength Pain Relieving Patch Menthol
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can apply up to 4 times a day
    • Patch generates warming sensation
    #4
    		Chattanooga Hydrocollator HotPacs N/A
    • Various sizes available
    #3
    		CVS Health Heating Pads N/A
    • Various sizes available
    #9
    		HotHands Hand Warmers N/A
    • Works for 10 hours
    • Air-activated
    #5
    		Icy Hot SmartRelief TENS Therapy N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Wireless
    #6
    		Salonpas Hot Capsicum Patch Capsicum extract
    • Unscented
    • Can be worn up to 8 hours
    #2
    		Sunbeam Heating Pads N/A
    • Various sizes available
    #7
    		TheraPearl Hot and Cold Packs N/A
    • Can be heated or frozen
    #1
    		Thermacare HeatWraps N/A
    • Various sizes available
    • Lasts for hours, depending on product
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

