Best OTC Choices in Thermal Relief Products

Heat — or the sensation of it — from pads or topical liquids can offer relief from muscle pain and other discomforts. Here are Money’s choices for the best thermal relief products. The picks include data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#8
|Bengay Ultra Strength Pain Relieving Patch
|Menthol
#4
|Chattanooga Hydrocollator HotPacs
|N/A
#3
|CVS Health Heating Pads
|N/A
#9
|HotHands Hand Warmers
|N/A
#5
|Icy Hot SmartRelief TENS Therapy
|N/A
#6
|Salonpas Hot Capsicum Patch
|Capsicum extract
#2
|Sunbeam Heating Pads
|N/A
#7
|TheraPearl Hot and Cold Packs
|N/A
#1
|Thermacare HeatWraps
|N/A
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.