Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Toe/Foot Antifungal Products

    Among the over-the-counter treatments for feet and toes are medications that aim to attack fungus. Here are Money’s picks for the best antifungal foot and toe products, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		CVS Health Antifungal Cream Clotrimazole
    • Applied twice daily
    • Can take 2-4 weeks of treatment
    #9
    		Family Care Clotrimazole Anti-Fungal Cream Clotrimazole
    • Applied twice daily
    • Can take 2-4 weeks of treatment
    #6
    		Fungi-Nail Antifungal Ointment Tolnaftate
    • Applied twice a day
    • Can take up to 4 weeks of treatment
    • Relieves itching and burning
    #5
    		Globe Clotrimazole Antifungal Cream Clotrimazole
    • Applied twice daily
    • Can take 2-4 weeks of treatment
    #3
    		Lamisil AT Antifungal Cream Terbinafine
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Relieves itching, burning, cracking, scaling
    • Applied twice a day for 1 week
    #1
    		Lotrimin Ultra Antifungal Cream Butenafine
    • Relieves burning, itching, chafing
    • Applied once a day
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #2
    		Tinactin Antifungal Powder Spray Tolnaftate
    • No powder residue
    • Relieves itching and burning
    • Applied twice a day
    #4
    		Up&Up Athlete's Foot Cream Terbinafine
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Relieves itching, burning, cracking, scaling
    • Applied twice a day for 1 week
    #7
    		Zeasorb-AF Antifungal Powder Miconazole
    • Relieves itching, burning, scaling
    • Applied twice a day
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.