    Best OTC Choices in Toothache Products

    While you can treat toothache with traditional painkillers such as ibuprofen, a number of specialized gels, oils and tablets are also available.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best such toothache products, including some homeopathic treatments and those aimed at infants. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Anbesol Instant Pain Relief Gel Benzocaine
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Relieves mouth irritation
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    #4
    		DenTek Instant Oral Pain Relief Maximum Strength Benzocaine
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    • Relieves pain from toothache, canker sores, sore gums, cold sores
    #8
    		Hyland's Baby Oral Pain Relief Tablets Arnica montana Calcarea carbonica Calcarea phosphorica Chamomilla Coffea cruda Ferrum phosphoricum
    • Safe for babies 0 months and up
    • Homeopathic
    • Dissolvable tablets
    #6
    		Nexon Botanics Organic Clove Oil Clove oil
    • Calms toothaches
    • Only need one drop for toothache
    #1
    		Orajel Maximum Strength Toothache Pain Relief Gel Benzocaine Menthol
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Relieves pain from mouth irritation
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    #7
    		Orajel Toothache and Gum Gel Benzalkonium chloride Benzocaine Menthol Zinc chloride
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    • Relieves mouth pain
    #3
    		Red Cross Toothache Medication Eugenol
    • Relieves toothache
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    #5
    		Sensodyne Rapid Relief Stannous fluoride
    • Works in 3 days
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Must be used twice a day
    #9
    		Walgreens Oral Pain Relief Gel Benzocaine
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Relieves mouth and gum pain
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

