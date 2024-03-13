Best OTC Choices in Toothache Products

While you can treat toothache with traditional painkillers such as ibuprofen, a number of specialized gels, oils and tablets are also available.
Here are Money’s picks for the best such toothache products, including some homeopathic treatments and those aimed at infants. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#2
|Anbesol Instant Pain Relief Gel
|Benzocaine
|
|
#4
|DenTek Instant Oral Pain Relief Maximum Strength
|Benzocaine
|
|
#8
|Hyland's Baby Oral Pain Relief Tablets
|Arnica montana Calcarea carbonica Calcarea phosphorica Chamomilla Coffea cruda Ferrum phosphoricum
|
|
#6
|Nexon Botanics Organic Clove Oil
|Clove oil
|
|
#1
|Orajel Maximum Strength Toothache Pain Relief Gel
|Benzocaine Menthol
|
|
#7
|Orajel Toothache and Gum Gel
|Benzalkonium chloride Benzocaine Menthol Zinc chloride
|
|
#3
|Red Cross Toothache Medication
|Eugenol
|
|
#5
|Sensodyne Rapid Relief
|Stannous fluoride
|
|
#9
|Walgreens Oral Pain Relief Gel
|Benzocaine
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.