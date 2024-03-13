Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Toothpaste, General Use

    The best toothpastes are effective without being overly abrasive. Here are Money’s picks for the best toothpastes for general use. Most — with the exception of some pastes that boast natural ingredients — contain fluoride to strengthen tooth enamel. Our choices also include some brands that emphasize tooth whitening.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Aquafresh Cavity Protection Sodium fluoride
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Prevents cavities
    • Contains dyes
    #5
    		Arm & Hammer Advance White Sodium fluoride Sodium bicarbonate
    • Whitening
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Prevents cavities
    #10
    		Burt's Bees Purely White Toothpaste Glycerin Hydrated Silica
    • Fluoride-free
    • No artificial flavors or dyes
    • Whitening
    #8
    		Close-Up Sodium fluoride
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Prevents cavities
    • Contains dyes
    #1
    		Colgate Total Stannous fluoride
    • 12 hour antibacterial protection
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents cavities
    • Whitening
    #2
    		Crest Pro-Health Stannous fluoride
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Prevents cavities
    • Whitening
    #9
    		Hello Antiplaque and Whitening Toothpaste Sorbitol Hydrated silica Calcium carbonate Zinc citrate
    • Fluoride-free
    • Vegan
    • No artificial flavors or sweeteners
    #6
    		Parodontax Complete Protection Stannous fluoride
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Prevents cavities
    #3
    		Sensodyne Pronamel Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
    • Safe for children 12 years and older
    • Reduces sensitivity
    • Whitening
    #4
    		Tom's of Maine Whole Care Sodium monofluorophosphate
    • Vegan
    • No artifical sweeteners
    • Strengthens enamel
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.