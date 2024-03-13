Best OTC Choices in Toothpaste, General Use

The best toothpastes are effective without being overly abrasive. Here are Money’s picks for the best toothpastes for general use. Most — with the exception of some pastes that boast natural ingredients — contain fluoride to strengthen tooth enamel. Our choices also include some brands that emphasize tooth whitening.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#7
|Aquafresh Cavity Protection
|Sodium fluoride
#5
|Arm & Hammer Advance White
|Sodium fluoride Sodium bicarbonate
#10
|Burt's Bees Purely White Toothpaste
|Glycerin Hydrated Silica
#8
|Close-Up
|Sodium fluoride
#1
|Colgate Total
|Stannous fluoride
#2
|Crest Pro-Health
|Stannous fluoride
#9
|Hello Antiplaque and Whitening Toothpaste
|Sorbitol Hydrated silica Calcium carbonate Zinc citrate
#6
|Parodontax Complete Protection
|Stannous fluoride
#3
|Sensodyne Pronamel
|Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
#4
|Tom's of Maine Whole Care
|Sodium monofluorophosphate
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.