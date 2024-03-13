Best OTC Choices in Toothpaste, Sensitive Gums/Teeth

Some people require a toothpaste that is gentler on their teeth and gums than regular formulations. Here are Money’s picks for the best toothpastes for sensitive mouths. Our choices also include a brand of tooth-whitening strips that emphasize sensitivity.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#6
|Arm & Hammer Sensitive Teeth and Gums
|Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
#2
|Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief
|Calcium carbonate Arginine Sodium monofuorophosphate
#3
|Crest Sensi-Stop Strips
|Glycerin Dipotassium Oxalate Carbomer Sodium Hydroxide
#8
|Hello Sensitivity Relief
|Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
#9
|Oral-B Sensitivity & Gum Calm
|Stannous fluoride Sodium fluoride Eugenol
#4
|Parodontax Extra Fresh
|Sodium bicarbonate Glycerin Sodium fluoride
#1
|Sensodyne Pronamel
|Potassium nitrate Sodium fluoride
#7
|Sensodyne Repair and Protect
|Stannous fluoride
#5
|Tom's of Maine Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste
|Arginine bicarbonate Benzyl alcohol Calcium carbonate Hydrated silica
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.