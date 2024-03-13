Best OTC Choices in Topical Analgesics, Arthritis/Joint Pain

Some over-the-counter treatments, applied topically, promise relief from the pain and discomfort of arthritis and joint pain. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter arthritis and joint pain topical analgesics.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|Australian Dream Arthritis Pain Relief Cream
|Histamine dihydrochloride
|
|
#4
|Bengay Ultra Strength Cream
|Camphor Menthol Methyl salicylate
|
|
#2
|Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel
|Menthol
|
|
#5
|Blue-Emu Arthritis Cream
|Trolamine salicylate
|
|
#3
|Icy Hot Advanced Relief Pain Relief Cream
|Camphor Menthol
|
|
#10
|Outback All-Natural Pain Relief Oil
|Eucalyptus polybractea leaf oil Tea tree leaf oil Olive fruit oil Vanilla planifolia fruit extract
|
|
#6
|Penetrex Pain Relief Cream
|Arnica montana Methylsulfonylmethane
|
|
#9
|Real Time Pain Relief Maxx
|Menthol
|
|
#8
|Tiger Balm Arthritis Rub
|Camphor Menthol
|
|
#1
|Voltaren Gel
|Diclofenac
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.