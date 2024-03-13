Best OTC Choices in Topical Anesthetics (not oral)

Applying an over-the-counter anesthetic can offer relief from a burn, bite or other minor injury. Here are Money’s picks for the best anesthetics to apply topically, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#3
|Anesten Cream
|Lidocaine
#2
|Bactine Max Pain Relieving Cleansing Spray
|Benzalkonium Cl Lidocaine
#5
|Ebanel Numb 520
|Lidocaine
#4
|HUSH Gel
|Lidocaine Aloe leaf extract Calendula extract Chamomile extract Green tea extract Comfrey extract Menthol
#1
|Lanacane Medicated cream
|Benzocaine
#8
|Numb Master Numbing cream
|Lidocaine
#6
|Numbskin Numbing cream
|Lidocaine
#7
|Vasocaine
|Lidocaine
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.