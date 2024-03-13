Best OTC Choices in Topical Antibiotics/Antiseptics

Applying an over-the-counter ointment, spray or cream can reduce the odds of a burn, bite or other skin injury can become infected. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical antibiotics and antiseptics, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#8
|Band Aid Pain-relieving Antiseptic Cleansing Spray
|Benzalkonium cl Pramoxine
|
|
#9
|Bandaid Antiseptic Cleansing Liquid Kids Foam
|Benzalkonium cl
|
|
#5
|Betadine
|Povidone-iodine
|
|
#6
|Curad Germ Shield Antimicrobial Wound Gel
|Silver
|
|
#2
|CVS Bacitracin ointment
|Bacitracin
|
|
#7
|G&W Triple Antibiotic Plus Ointment
|Bacitracin zinc Neomycin sulfate Polymyxin B sulfate Pramoxine Hcl
|
|
#4
|Hibiclens Antiseptic Skin Cleanser
|Chlorhexidine gluconate
|
|
#1
|Neosporin Ointment
|Bacitracin zinc Polymyxin B sulfate Neomycin sulfate
|
|
#3
|Polysporin Ointment
|Bacitracin zinc Polymyxin B sulfate
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.