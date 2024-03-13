Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Topical Antibiotics/Antiseptics

    Applying an over-the-counter ointment, spray or cream can reduce the odds of a burn, bite or other skin injury can become infected. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical antibiotics and antiseptics, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		Band Aid Pain-relieving Antiseptic Cleansing Spray Benzalkonium cl Pramoxine
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Helps prevent infection and relieves pain in minor cuts and burns
    • Can apply up to 3 times a day
    #9
    		Bandaid Antiseptic Cleansing Liquid Kids Foam Benzalkonium cl
    • No sting
    • Antiseptic
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can apply up to 3 times a day
    #5
    		Betadine Povidone-iodine
    • Can apply up to 3 times a day
    • No sting
    • Prevents infection
    #6
    		Curad Germ Shield Antimicrobial Wound Gel Silver
    • No sting
    • Non-greasy
    • Non-staining
    #2
    		CVS Bacitracin ointment Bacitracin
    • Helps prevent infection
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Can cover with bandage
    #7
    		G&W Triple Antibiotic Plus Ointment Bacitracin zinc Neomycin sulfate Polymyxin B sulfate Pramoxine Hcl
    • Helps prevent infection and relieves pain
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use 1-3 times a day
    #4
    		Hibiclens Antiseptic Skin Cleanser Chlorhexidine gluconate
    • Reduces bacteria
    • Helps with hand hygiene
    #1
    		Neosporin Ointment Bacitracin zinc Polymyxin B sulfate Neomycin sulfate
    • Helps prevent infection
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Can cover with bandage
    #3
    		Polysporin Ointment Bacitracin zinc Polymyxin B sulfate
    • Helps prevent infection
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Can cover with bandage
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

