Best OTC Choices in Topical Cough Lozenges

A topical cough lozenge — sometimes called a cough drop — is a tablet that’s dissolved slowly in the mouth and typically promises to suppress coughing and lubricate and soothe irritated tissues of the throat. Here are Money’s picks for the best such products, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
Topical cough lozenges are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Halls Cough Drops
|Menthol
|
#2
|Ricola Herbal Cough Drops
|Menthol
|
#3
|Luden's Throat Drops
|Pectin
|
#4
|Fisherman's Friend
|Menthol
|
#5
|Cepacol Sore Throat & Cough Lozenges
|Benzocaine, Dextromethorphan
|
#6
|Vicks VapoDrops
|Menthol
|
#7
|Smith Brothers Cough Drops
|Pectin
|
#8
|Jakemans Throat & Chest Lozenges
|Menthol
|
#9
|Chloraseptic Total Sore Throat & Cough
|Benzocaine, Menthol
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.