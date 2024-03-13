Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Topical Poison Ivy/Oak Remedies

    While the rash from poisonous plants usually goes away on its own within a week or two, over-the-counter medications can relieve the itchiness and discomfort of that period. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical remedies for poison ivy and poison oak.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment Colloidal oatmeal
    • Relieves dry, itchy skin
    • Fragrance-free
    • Used in a bath
    #5
    		Burt's Bees Poison Ivy Soap Kaolin Avena sativa protein extract Tea tree leaf oil Pine wood tar Jewelweed leaf extract
    • Used to wash skin 2-3 times a day
    • Soap bar
    • Preservative-free
    #8
    		Cortizone-10 Maximum Strength Anti-Itch Cream Hydrocortisone
    • Fragrance-free
    • Dye-free
    • Relieves itching
    #6
    		Domeboro Astringent Solution Powder Packets Aluminum sulfate tetradecahydrate Calcium acetate monohydrate
    • Fast relief
    • Relieves itching and burning skin
    • Used to soak skin
    #9
    		Gold Bond Rapid Relief Anti-Itch Cream Menthol Pramoxine
    • Steroid-free
    • Relieves pain and itching
    • Cream
    • Fast-acting
    #2
    		IvyX Post-Contact Skin Cleanser Petrolatum oil Triethanolamine Carbomer
    • Removes urushiol
    • Contains moisturizers
    #1
    		Tecnu Extreme Poison Ivy and Oak Scrub Polyoxyethylene lauryl ether Polysorbate 20 Alcohol Silicon dioxide Carbomer Grindelia robusta extract Benzethonium chloride Aminomethyl propanol
    • Removes oils in 15 seconds
    • Should use within 8 hours of exposure
    #3
    		Walgreens Calamine Lotion Calamine Zinc oxide
    • Dries oozing and weeping
    • Can be applied as needed
    #4
    		Zanfel Poison Ivy, Oak & Sumac Wash Polyethylene granules Sodium lauroyl aarcosinate Nonoxynol-9 C12-15 pareth-9 Disodium EDTA Quaternium-15 Carbomer Triethanolamine
    • Fast-acting
    • Can be used on the face or body
    • Removes urushiol
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.