Best OTC Choices in Topical Vapor Therapy

Topical vapor therapy involves rubbing analgesics — pain relievers — onto the skin for relief of cough, cold or flu symptoms. (Vicks VapoRub is a leading example of such a pain reliever.)
Here are Money’s picks for the best topical vapor therapy products, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
Topical vapor therapy is among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#1
|Vicks VapoRub
|Camphor, Eucalyptus oil, Menthol
#2
|Matys All Natural Vapor Rub
|Eucalyptus oil, Peppermint oil, Tea tree oil
#3
|Zarbee's Naturals Baby Soothing Chest Rub
|Eucalyptus oil, Beeswax, Lavender oil
#4
|Mentholatum Chest Rub
|Camphor, Menthol
#5
|Olbas Oil
|Peppermint oil, Eucalyptus oil, Cajeput oil, Wintergreen oil, Juniper oil, Clove oil
#6
|Badger Balm Aromatic Chest Rub
|Ravintsara oil, Tea tree oil, Tangerine oil, Eucalyptus oil, Peppermint oil, Lavendar oil, Wild majoram oil
#7
|Vicks VapoInhaler
|Camphor, Menthol, Methyl saliclate, Siberian fir oil
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.