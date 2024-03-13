Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Upset Stomach Remedies

    Products to remedy an upset stomach range from those that reduce the amount of acid in your stomach to those known for addressing motion sickness and nausea.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best upset stomach remedies, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Alka-Seltzer Anhydrous citric acid Aspirin Sodium bicarbonate
    • Effervescent tablets
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    • Relieves heartburn, upset stomach, and indigestion with headache and body aches
    #8
    		Dramamine Dimenhydrinate
    • Safe in people 2 years and older
    • Can help prevent motion sickenss
    • Tablets
    #5
    		Emetrol Nausea Relief Liquid Dextrose Levulose Phosphoric acid
    • Non-drowsy
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Cherry flavor
    #7
    		Gas-X Extra Strength Chewables Simethicone
    • Chewable tablets
    • Taken as needed after meals and at bedtime
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #4
    		Gin Gins Original Ginger Chews Ginger
    • Chews
    • Vegan
    • Contains sugar
    • Gluten-free
    #6
    		Imodium A-D Loperamide
    • Controls diarrhea
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Available as pills and liquid
    #1
    		Pepto-Bismol Bismuth subsalicylate
    • Liquid
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Relieves upset stomach, diarrhea, heartburn, and nausea
    #2
    		Tums Extra Strength Calcium carbonate
    • Works fast to relieve heartburn
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Chewable tablets
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

