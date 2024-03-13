Best OTC Choices in Upset Stomach Remedies

Products to remedy an upset stomach range from those that reduce the amount of acid in your stomach to those known for addressing motion sickness and nausea.
Here are Money’s picks for the best upset stomach remedies, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
#3
|Alka-Seltzer
|Anhydrous citric acid Aspirin Sodium bicarbonate
#8
|Dramamine
|Dimenhydrinate
#5
|Emetrol Nausea Relief Liquid
|Dextrose Levulose Phosphoric acid
#7
|Gas-X Extra Strength Chewables
|Simethicone
#4
|Gin Gins Original Ginger Chews
|Ginger
#6
|Imodium A-D
|Loperamide
#1
|Pepto-Bismol
|Bismuth subsalicylate
#2
|Tums Extra Strength
|Calcium carbonate
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.