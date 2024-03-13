Best OTC Choices in Urinary Health

A variety of products promise to enhance urinary health by preventing infections, treating existing ones and helping to maintain normal urinary flow.

Some of Money’s picks in this category contain phenazopyridine, a pain reliever that affects the lower part of your urinary tract (bladder and urethra). Others employ various natural ingredients such as fruit and flower parts.

The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.