Best OTC Choices in Vaginal Care and Hygiene

Doctors warn that frequent use of vaginal cleansers risks disrupting the natural pH balance of the vagina, and so can lead to irritation and an increased risk of infections. Still, many women use these products, which are usually sprays or wipes.
Money’s picks for the best vaginal care and hygiene products were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#8
|Bona Dea Naturals Feminine Oil Blend
|Fractionated Coconut Oil Olive Oil Calendula Echinacea Vitamin E Tea Tree Oil Palmarosa Oil Orange Oil Lemongrass Oil
|
|
#3
|FDS Intimate Deodorant Spray
|Isobutane Isopropyl myristate Corn starch Chamomilla recutita flower extract Aloe barbadensis leaf extract
|
|
#9
|Femallay Organic Cleansing Melts
|Organic Illipe Nut Butter Organic Cocoa Butter Organic Palm Kernel Oil Organic Apricot Oil Organic Coconut Oil Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil Organic Lavender Essential Oil Organic Sea Buckthorn Berry Oil
|
|
#7
|Healthy Hoohoo Gentle Feminine Wash
|Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Decyl Glucoside Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate Lauryl Glucoside Coco Glucoside Glyceryl Oleate Gluconolactone Sodium Benzoate Xanthan Gum Citric Acid Sodium Phytate Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract Angelica Archangelica Extract
|
|
#5
|Lume Whole Body Deodorant
|Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate Maranta Arundinacea Root Powder Isoamyl Laurate Mandelic Acid Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate Cetearyl Alcohol/ Cetearyl Glucoside Tapioca Starch Caffeine Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride Hydrogenated Castor Oil Behenyl Alcohol Fragrance Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil Panthenol Tocopherol Stearyl Alcohol Dimethicone Pentylene Glycol Sodium Benzoate Potassium Hydroxide Allantoin Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate
|
|
#6
|Queen V pHUN wipes
|Glycerin Benzyl Alcohol PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil Fragrance Benzoic Acid Trideceth-9 Allantoin PEG-5 Ethylhexanoate Capryl/Capramidopropyl Betaine Sorbic Acid Pentylene Glycol Caprylyl Glycol Sodium Hydroxide Decylene Glycol Sodium Chloride Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Juice Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate
|
|
#4
|RepHresh Odor Eliminating Gel
|Glycerin Polycarbophil Carbomer Homo- Polymer Type B Ethylparaben Sodium Methylparaben Sodium Propyl- Paraben Sodium Sodium Hydroxide.
|
|
#1
|Summer's Eve Simply Sensitive Cleansing Wash
|Sodium Laureth Sulfate Sodium Chloride Lauryl Glucoside Cocamidopropyl Betaine Polyquaternium-7
|
|
#2
|Vagisil Odor Block Daily Wash
|Sodium Laureth Sulfate Lauryl Glucoside Cocamidopropyl Betaine Glycerin Sodium Chloride Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract Salicylic acid Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.