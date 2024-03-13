Best OTC Choices in Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants

Some of Money’s picks in this category are lubricants that can be applied at least two hours before sex to address painful intercourse. Others are moisturizers designed to remedy vaginal dryness through hydrating ingredients that usually won't disrupt the balance of yeast and bacteria in the vagina.
The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#6
|Aloe Cadabra Natural Aloe
|Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Vitamin E Oil (Mixed Tocopherols) Xanthan Gum Citric Acid Food Grade Sodium Benzoate Food Grade Potassium Sorbate Organic Vanilla Planifolia Concentrate
#3
|Astroglide Liquid
|Purified Water Glycerin Propylene Glycol Polyquaternium-7
#5
|Good Clean Love Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant
|Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Xanthan Gum Agar Lactic Acid Potassium Sorbate Sodium Benzoate Natural Flavor
#1
|KY Liquid Water Based Personal Lubricant
|Water PEG-400 Propylene Glycol Xanthan Gum Carbomer Benzoic Acid Sodium Saccharin Sodium Hydroxide
#7
|Pre-Seed Fertility Lubricant
|Purified water Hydroxyethylcellulose Pluronic Sodium chloride Sodium phosphate Carbomer Methylparaben Sodium hydroxide Arabinogalactan Potassium phosphate Paraben
#2
|Replens Silky Smooth Lubricant
|Purified Water Glycerin Mineral Oil Polycarbophil Carbomer Homopolymer Type B Hydrogenated Palm Oil Glyceride Methylparaben Sorbic Acid Sodium Hydroxide
#9
|Shibari Personal Lubricant
|Glycerin Water Cellulose gum Methylparaben Propylparaben
#10
|Slippery Stuff Personal Lubricant
|Purified water Polyoxyethylene Carbomer Methyl-paraben Sodium hydroxide
#4
|Sliquid H2O
|Purified Water Plant Cellulose (from Cotton) Cyamopsis (Guar Conditioners) Potassium Sorbate Citric Acid
#8
|Woo More Play Coconut Love Oil
|Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil Beeswax Deionized Water Jojoba Esters Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax Acacia Decurrens Flower Wax Polyglycerin-3 Natural Flavor Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf Extract
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.