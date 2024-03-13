Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Wart Removers

    Warts can often be treated at home, through the use of over-the-counter wart removal products, which often contain salicylic acid and are available as patches, ointments, pads and liquids. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter wart removers.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Bazuka Gel Wart Remover Salicylic acid
    • Applied once a day
    • Forms protective barrier
    • Water-resistant
    #1
    		Compound W Wart Remover Gel Salicylic acid
    • Not for people with diabetes
    • Appled once or twice daily for up to 12 weeks
    • Can cause skin discoloration
    #6
    		Curad Mediplast Corn & Callus & Wart Salicylic acid
    • Can cut pad to fit
    • Contains natural rubber
    • Not for people with diabetes
    • Must reapply new pad every 48 hours
    #3
    		Dr. Scholl's Clear Away Wart Remover Salicylic acid
    • Cushions skin
    • Bandages
    • Hydrogel design
    #2
    		Dr. Scholl's Freeze Away Wart Remover Dimethyl ether Propane
    • Applied for 10 seconds
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    • Removes common and plantar warts
    #4
    		Duofilm Liquid Salicylic Acid Wart Remover Salicylic acid
    • Not for people with diabetes
    • Appled once or twice daily for up to 12 weeks
    • Liquid
    #8
    		Walgreens Maximum Strength Liquid Wart Remover Salicylic acid
    • Applied once or twice daily for up to 12 weeks
    • Not for people with diabetes
    • Flammable
    #5
    		Wartner Wart Removal Pen Trichloroacetic acid
    • Applied for 10 seconds
    • Cryogenic wart remover
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    • Ready-to-use pen
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

