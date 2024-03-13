Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Women's Health/Menopause Supplements

    Over-the-counter menopause supplements generally don't work as well as prescribed hormone replacement therapy. The products typically contain vitamins and homeopathic ingredients and come in the form of tablets or capsules.

    Money’s picks for the best products for women’s health and menopause supplements were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024.

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Estroven Complete Multi-Symptom Rhapontic rhubarb root extract
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • Estrogen-free
    #7
    		Estrovera Rhapontic rhubarb
    • Tablets
    • Taken once daily with food
    • Estrogen-free
    #5
    		Femquil Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Calcium Magnesium Calcium D-glucarate tetrahydrate Diindolymethane Green tea extract Black cohosh extract Chaste tree extract Turmeric extract Rosemary extract trans-Resveratrol Grape seed extract Glucoraphanin
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice daily
    • Estrogen-free
    #1
    		Nature's Way AM/PM Menopause Formula Green tea extract Asian ginseng root extract Black cohosh extract
    • Tablets
    • Estrogen-free
    • Taken twice a day
    #3
    		NOW Foods Menopause support Organic dong quai Red raspberry Chaste tree extract Red clover Black cohosh extract Soy isoflavone powder Wild yam Licorice Ginger 5-HTP
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Vegan
    • Estrogen-free
    #8
    		Nutrafol Women's Balance Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Biotin Iodine Zinc Selenium Maca powder Saw pakmetto extract Collagen Sensoril ashwagandha extract Curcumin extract Full spectrum palm extract Astaxanthin L-lysine L-methionine L-cysteine Horsetail extract Japanses knotweed extract Black pepper extract Capsicum extract
    • Hair growth supplement
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily with a meal
    #6
    		Remifemin Black cohosh
    • Estrogen-free
    • Tablets
    • Taken twice a day
    #4
    		Source Naturals Eternal Woman Menopause Multiple Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Thiamin Riboflavin Niacinamide Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Biotin Pantothenic acid Calcium Magnesium Zinc Selenium Manganese Chromium Sodium Isoflavone Taurine Black cohosh extract Chaste tree berry extract Dong quai root extract N-acetyl cysteine Silymarin alpha-lipoic acid Gingko leaf extract Coenzyme Q10 Licorice root Boron
    • Tablets
    • Taken twice a day with food
    • Estrogen-free
    No results match.
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

