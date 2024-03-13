Best OTC Choices in Yeast Infection Prevention and Relief

Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Doctors sometimes recommend use of an over-the-counter solution to yeast infections in the vagina, especially if it isn’t the first such infection for the patient. Many are creams that contain active pharmaceutical ingredients such as clotrimazole and miconazole. Others are homeopathic in nature.

    Money’s picks for the best yeast infection prevention and relief products were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		AZO Yeast Plus Candida albicans Kreosotum Natrium muriaticum Sulphur
    • Homeopathic
    • Tablets
    • Taken 3 times a day
    • Relieves yeast infection symptoms
    #7
    		Boiron YeastCalm Borax Calendula officinalis Candida albicans Hydrastis canadensis
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Vaginal suppositories
    #5
    		CVS Health Miconazole 1 Miconazole
    • 1-day treatment
    • Comes with external cream and vaginal cream
    • Treats yeast infection
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #1
    		Monistat 1-Day Treatment Miconazole
    • Vaginal ovule
    • Comes with external cream
    • One-time dose
    • Treats yeast infection
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #8
    		NOW Candida Support Biotin Magnesium Caprylic acid Pau D'Arco Black walnut Oregano oil powder
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Promotes healthy intestinal flora
    • Taken daily with food
    #9
    		Purely Holistic Candida Cleanse Oregano Leaf Extract Caprylic Acid L.Acidophilus Protease Cellulase Aloe Vera Gel Arabinogalactan Anise Seed Black Walnut Hulls Powder Wormwood Leaf Powder Reishi Mushroom
    • Capsules
    • Taken with meals
    • Promotes healthy intestinal flora
    #6
    		Rite Aid Clotrimazole Vaginal Cream 7-Day Clotrimazole
    • Comes with extrenal cream and vaginal cream
    • Treats vaginal yeast infection
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #2
    		Vagisil Vagistat 7 Miconazole
    • Comes with extrenal cream and vaginal cream
    • Treats yeast infections
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Taken for 7 days
    #4
    		Walgreens Yeast Relief Plus Candida albicans Kreosotum Natrium muriaticum Sulphur
    • Homeopathic
    • Tablets
    • Lactose-free
    • Relieves yeast infection symptoms
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

