Best OTC Choices in Zinc Lozenges

A zinc lozenge is a tablet containing the mineral that dissolves slowly in your mouth. While evidence of zinc’s efficacy is mixed, some studies show that zinc lozenges or syrup reduce the length of a cold by about one day, especially when taken within 24 to 48 hours of the first signs and symptoms.

Here are Money’s picks for the best zinc lozenges, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.