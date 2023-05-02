Best Parental Control Apps of 2023

With the increase in the use of mobile devices, especially among children 16 and under, monitoring and controlling what your children do online has become even more critical. Parental control apps are a great way to help ensure your children are safe online and not accessing content they shouldn’t be.

To help you decide which app might be best for you, the following information compares some of the top parental control apps available. We’ll discuss their features, benefits, and how they can help protect your children online.

Our Top Picks for Best Parental Control Apps

Best Parental Control Apps Reviews

These reviews compare some of the top parental control apps available for both Android and iOS devices. We’ll discuss what each app offers, the features that make it a great choice for parents and potential downsides to be aware of.

Whether you're a new parent wanting to keep an eye on your kids' online activities, or a parent of older children wanting to regulate their screen time, you’ll find information that will help you select the best parental control app for your family.

Best Free Option: Google Family Link Get Started

Why we chose it: With no limit on the number of users or devices and no fee for use for the life of the product, Google Family Link is an excellent budget-friendly parental control app with a reasonably full feature set. It might be missing some frills, but the basics are there, and you can’t beat the price.

Pros Free

No limit to the number of profiles or devices parents can link to their Family Link account

Ability to remotely lock their child's device

Allows parents to be less intrusive in monitoring their child's online activities Cons Parental control capabilities are limited by the app for children 13 and older

Has some advertising content

Google Family Link is an affordable and straightforward app perfect for families on a budget. To use it, you’ll have to set up a Google account for each child and each monitoring adult, which some parents feel is a minor product drawback. It provides all the essential features most people look for in a parental control app, such as activity monitoring, app management, screen time limits, and location tracking.

However, it lacks some extra features seen in other parental control apps, such as in-depth reporting, website blocking, and real-time monitoring. It’s a more suitable solution for parents or caretakers of younger kids because settings availability and control options become significantly limited once a monitored child reaches the age of 13.

After 13, which is Google’s terms of service minimum for an individual Google account, children are encouraged to self-report location and usage on an opt-in basis. Still, there are no limits to the number of users on either end of the controls and the number of devices that can be enrolled, all for no initial or monthly fee.

Best for Android Devices: MMGuardian Get Started

Why we chose it: MMGuardian has nearly every parental-control feature you might want on an Android phone, including the ability to log, block and read text messages and log and block calls.

Pros Full feature set on Android

One of the few apps that can still read texts remotely on iOS devices

Built-in AI-driven image monitoring Cons Costs are slightly higher than others on our list

Poor user interface

Limited functionality on iOS devices

When it comes to parental control, Android devices have a slight edge. MMGuardian is one of the few apps that can still read texts and messages on iOS devices, though it doesn’t provide blocking capabilities due to access limits imposed by Apple.

While blocking isn’t available, Mac and PC software can access iPhone backups, giving you a complete picture of everything on your child’s device. There is no free option, and fees increase with more users and devices.

There are some differences in what the apps can do on different platforms. Time management and screen-time monitoring and scheduling are Android-only, and the MMGuardian parental control software for Android tablets doesn’t provide location tracking. The app is considerably more limited on iOS, with meager app management functions and no capability to block calls or texts.

However, the iOS and Android smartphone apps provide location tracking, web filtering, and an AI-powered image monitoring algorithm. The algorithm is reportedly able to detect selfies and images that may be inappropriate for children and can block them and report the activity in real time. Despite its limitations, if you're looking for a way to keep track of your child's text messages, especially on iOS, MMGuardian is worth considering.

Best for iOS Devices: OurPact Get Started

Why we chose it: OurPact is one of the most powerful parental control app for iPhones, capable of managing or blocking any iOS app — and has features such as geofencing, location tracking, time limits and scheduling.

Pros Comprehensive iOS solution

Good design and navigation

Powerful feature set

Covers up to 20 child devices Cons Plans are the most expensive in our list

Limited web-filtering features

While OurPact is generally intuitive and easy for parents to navigate, the time-management interface is clunky. Its web filtering blocks adult content, and the time-management interface is functional, if a bit awkward. Despite a few drawbacks, OurPact's simple-to-navigate interface and features make it a contender for iPhone's best parental control app.

The app offers a good range of features, including website filtering, geofencing, screenshots, and the ability to block messaging and texting apps. Its screen time allowances have settings that promote responsible use and time management by children being governed by the feature.

OurPact will inform you of your child's location and notify you when a child enters or exits specific areas, which is a great feature. And the Premium Plus plan that allows parents to get screenshots from their child's device and block messaging and texting apps.

OurPact supports up to 20 devices and offers a 7-day free trial, though the plans are then the costliest on our list, at $6.99 p/m for the Premium plan and $9.99 p/m for Premium Plus.

Best for Screen Time Monitoring: FamilyTime Get Started

Why we chose it: FamilyTime is an excellent tool for parents to help manage their child’s screen time. It allows them to set limits, create an internet use schedule and encourage their kids to save up minutes for later use. Parents can also lock their child’s devices remotely if needed.

Pros Customizable options tailored to each family's preferences

Allow kids to "bank" time they don't use, so they can use it on another day (with parent permission)

Comprehensive internet filters, app blockers, and a panic alert system for added security Cons Can be complicated to set up and manage, as there are many different features

FamilyTime is a great parental control app for managing your child's screen time. Its features allow you to set limits, create internet time blocks and freeze your child's phone remotely.

The time management feature allows parents to partner with children to determine fair and reasonable time limits. Signing off early during restricted times incentivizes your child to save minutes. The minutes can then be redeemed for “fun time” free use, subject to a parent’s approval. This feature alone makes FamilyTime among the best apps for parental control.

The app is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and you can connect up to five devices to an account. Subscription plans are fair and moderately priced, though no free trial is offered.

Beyond its time management features, FamilyTime allows you to block apps and create website and internet filters. One of the app’s unique features is the ability to send parents alerts when their child is contacted by specified people. In addition to location tracking and geofencing, it has an SOS/Panic button that your child can activate in an emergency. Lastly, for parents of older children, there’s a speed monitoring feature for when your teen is driving. This alerts you if they exceed the speed limit — which you can set.

Best for Location Tracking: Net Nanny Get Started

Why we chose it: Net Nanny is a great tool for parents who want to keep their children safe, online and off. It features real-time location tracking and alerts parents if a child tries to access a blocked or restricted site.

Pros Highly customizable configuration

Real-time activity and location reporting

Filters social media exceptionally well Cons No phone call or text message monitoring

Extensive customization can cause selection fatigue

Net Nanny provides parents with various real-time features to monitor their children’s online activities. You can stay updated with what your child is doing online with the app’s Family Feed, track your child’s location, and receive notifications if they wander from designated safe areas.

Net Nanny can also block websites, filter search results, monitor text messages and social media posts and provide real-time alerts to monitoring adults. Screen time management, app blocking and digital well-being reports round out the feature set, though there are some limitations.

When it comes to cell phones, parental control has some hard limits. As with every other app on this list, Net Nanny can’t actively monitor phone calls (no app can due to legal restrictions). Still, unlike other apps, Net Nanny can't monitor text messages, a limitation parents of older children may be concerned with. Net Nanny does filter social media effectively, including TikTok and YouTube. While it supports up to 20 devices, there is no free trial and subscription plans can get on the expensive side.

Other parental control apps we considered

We examined over a dozen top-rated parental control apps. We considered cost, plan options, user reviews and features such as screen time management, location tracking, content blocking and notifications for calls, texts and emails. While some had good feature sets, they may have had limitations or shortcomings that prevented them from making the top five.

Pros Can track and control over 30 apps

Sends real-time parental alerts for specified online activity

Monitors communication and social media to guard against and report possible cyberbullying Cons Mobile-only app with no desktop or tablet option

One of the more expensive apps among current market offerings

Bark is a handy parental control app designed to help families manage their digital lives. It provides parents with an easy way to set limits and guidelines on their children's devices, regardless of age. Its social media monitoring feature is designed to help parents better understand their children’s online activity. This is especially useful for families with tweens and younger teens, who may be more likely to use social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Why Bark wasn’t selected: No desktop option and higher priced offerings kept this otherwise solid app out of the running for best-for status.

Pros One of the more affordable apps

No device limit

Good location monitoring and geofencing functionality Cons Does not work on Mac devices

Unlocked iOS devices can't be monitored

Norton Family is a solid tool for helping parents keep track of their children's online activities. It gives parents the ability to monitor children's activity across multiple devices, including PCs, Android phones, and tablets, making it among the premier providers of parental control on computers. It even provides some identity theft protection.

Parents can still use Norton Family to monitor a wide range of activities on their children's mobile devices as well, giving them peace of mind that their children are staying safe online regardless of their activity. With its intuitive interface, Norton Family makes it easy for parents to view their children's app usage, websites visited, and time spent online.

Why Norton Family wasn’t selected: Unfortunately, Norton Family does not currently work on Macs, and its iOS app relies on Apple’s free Screen Time feature for blocking and tracking capabilities.

Pros Robust cross-platform support

Web UI is well-designed and intuitive

Screen time limiting is full-featured Cons High cost

Web filtering defeated by VPN use

Qustodio offers comprehensive features for managing and monitoring kids’ activities, including web content filtering, app blocking, and a detailed activity log. Parents can take complete control of the system by using Qustodio’s online dashboard or the parental mode of its mobile apps. Either will allow them to configure settings and review their child’s activity remotely. With Qustodio, parents can get real-time alerts when their child attempts to access inappropriate sites, set daily time limits on their devices, and even pause their child's internet access with a single click.

Why Qustodio wasn’t selected: Though some of its features rival those of the top five on this list, Qustodio’s expense and some easily circumvented control features knocked this one out of contention.

Best Parental Control Apps Guide

Deciding the best option when choosing a parental control app can be challenging. For the uninitiated, some of the feature descriptions may be confusing, and how the apps function may be a bit of a mystery. It’s best to understand what these apps do, how they work, and the potential drawbacks to their use so you can make an informed decision that’s best for your needs.

What are parental control apps?

Parental control apps are software programs used to monitor and restrict children’s digital activity. They provide parents with the tools they need to protect their children from inappropriate websites and content and the ability to control their child’s device usage. In addition, parental control apps allow parents to block certain apps, set screen time limits and even track their child’s location.

How do parental control apps work?

Parental control apps typically involve two components: an app installed on the child’s device and an app or website on the parent’s device or computer. The child’s device app monitors and records the activity on the device, while the parent's app or the website provides the ability to set restrictions and view reports on the child's activity.

Aside from that are the bells and whistles, which can include identity theft protection, geofencing to monitor when a child enters or leaves a predetermined area, text or number blocking, and more.

What to look for when choosing a parental control app

When choosing a parental control app, consider each app's features. Some essential features to look for include blocking inappropriate content, setting healthy constraints around usage, and providing accurate device tracking. Additionally, ensure the app is compatible with your child's device, as not all apps work on all devices. If you want to access the control app through a website on a PC, you should look for an app that supports it.

Parental control apps pros and cons

One of the main benefits of using parental control apps is that they allow parents to protect their children from inappropriate content and activities. Additionally, many apps provide real-time location tracking, which can help you keep your children safe.

On the other hand, some parents feel that a significant drawback of parental control apps is that they can be too restrictive and intrusive. Many children may resent the monitoring, and older children can take steps to foil some app functions.

Best practices when using parental control apps

When using parental control apps, it's essential to ensure children understand the rules and restrictions. It’s also important to keep an open dialogue with your children about their online activities so they feel safe and comfortable talking to you. Children need to understand the risks and what's at stake to help them partner with you for their protection. Parental control devices are powerful tools that provide considerable benefits to parents. Still, they should be considered a backup for trust and open, honest communication.

Explain to your children what's allowed and what's not

Explaining to your children what content or activity is okay and which is off-limits is an integral part of using a parental control app. It helps your children understand that you’re monitoring their activity and why it’s important. Establishing clear expectations and boundaries helps children know what’s acceptable.

Let them know that you'll be monitoring their activity

Letting your children know you will monitor their activity helps build trust and encourages open communication. Explain why you’re monitoring their activity and how you’ll go about doing it. A policy of full transparency is best, as are guidelines about consequences if they should try to circumvent restrictions. Assure them that their privacy is important to you but that you’re responsible for ensuring their safety and well-being.

Be reasonable with screen time limits

Setting clear limits on how much time your children spend on their devices helps keep them from becoming addicted or too easily distracted. Ensure the limits you select are age-appropriate and that your children understand why they’re important. Be prepared to adjust them according to your children’s age, interests and needs, and remember that children may need access to the internet for schoolwork or other activities.

Parental Control Apps FAQ What are other ways to keep kids safe online? chevron-down chevron-up In addition to using parental control apps, parents can keep their children safe online by having regular conversations about their online activities, setting clear rules and expectations and teaching children about digital safety. Additionally, parents can install anti-virus programs on their child's device and use parental control settings on the device itself. How do you remove parental control? chevron-down chevron-up To remove parental control from a device, open the app or website used to set the restrictions. Then, select the option to remove the parental control and confirm the change. You can temporarily turn off parental control through many apps without disabling it permanently or entirely. Some subscription services can be paused through the app without losing access to logs of previous activity. How do you turn on parental controls? chevron-down chevron-up Turning on parental controls may vary depending on the app or website used. Generally, it involves downloading and installing the app on the child's device and logging in to the app or website on the parent's device. Then parents can set the restrictions they want to apply.

How We Chose the Best Parental Control Apps

Pricing: Considered each app's pricing and plan options and user feedback and reviews

Considered each app's pricing and plan options and user feedback and reviews Features: Ranked the apps based on features caregivers want most. We looked for content blocking, location tracking and screen time management capabilities.

Ranked the apps based on features caregivers want most. We looked for content blocking, location tracking and screen time management capabilities. Alerts: Prioritized apps with real-time alerts

Prioritized apps with real-time alerts Monitoring: Considered the availability of text and email monitoring

Summary of Money’s Best Parental Control Apps