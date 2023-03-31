Just off Interstate 44 in Missouri, you’ll find Kirkwood, a small town known for its 125-year-old train station
and walkable historic downtown
with lots of local restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops. Visitors can also shop Kirkwood’s Farmer’s Market
from April through December, a community staple that’s been in operation for over 40 years.
Walking the town may feel akin to time travel, but Kirkwood’s access to highways I-270 and I-44 make it easy to jump back into the 21st century. Residents are just a 20-minute drive from the city of St. Louis; the St. Louis Lambert International Airport and two Amtrak trains pass through the neighborhood’s famous station daily, as well.
Kirkwood has a median household income of $104,834, higher than the national average. The city offers its residents a calm community, one of the top school districts in the state and plenty of family-friendly activities. There are over 300 acres of recreational parkland
— the central park
even has an ice skating rink. There’s a nearby transportation museum
and art enthusiasts are just an 8-minute drive from the gorgeous Laumeier Sculpture Park
.
Kirkwood is also home to one of the coolest children’s museums in the country, The Magic House
. The museum hosts hundreds of interactive exhibits for children to play, explore, build and learn on its 55,000-square-foot property. Visitor favorites include an electrically charged ball, a giant kaleidoscope, a three-story slide and an epic model train. — Andrea Agostini
Kirkwood, Missouri
-
Population
27,790
-
Median Household Income
$104,834
-
Median Home Price
$335,000
-
Unemployment Rate
2.8%
Sources: Population and median household income provided by Synergos Technologies Inc.; unemployment rate (by county) provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics; and median home price provided by ATTOM Data Solutions.