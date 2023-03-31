With its tree-lined streets, turn-of-the-century Colonial-style homes and quaint historic district, Milton seems more like a charming, small town than a bustling suburb of Boston. But don’t let its picturesque qualities fool you. The city of 28,000 has plenty else going for it.
Take its Blue Hill Observatory & Science Center, for example. Open since 1885, the climate research center offers kite-making workshops, balloon launches, meteorology programs and guided hikes through the Blue Hills Reservation — a 7,000-acre state park where, depending on the season, you’ll find locals skiing, rock climbing or relaxing by the Reservation’s spring-fed pond.
Compared to other Boston suburbs, Milton real estate is on the affordable end (though higher than the national median). Still, residents say the area’s worth the price tag. Crime is extremely low, the schools (both public and private) are highly rated, and jobs are plentiful — especially if you’re willing to commute into Boston. By car, Bean Town is just 25-minutes away. — Aly J. Yale
Milton, Massachusetts
Population
27,371
Median Household Income
$130,454
Median Home Price
$787,500
Unemployment Rate
3%
Sources: Population and median household income provided by Synergos Technologies Inc.; unemployment rate (by county) provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics; and median home price provided by ATTOM Data Solutions.